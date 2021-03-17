Bayland residents demand services in protest at City Hall

Bayland informal settlement residents took their demand for water, toilets and electricity to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s doorstep at the Gqeberha City Hall on Wednesday.

The fed-up residents say they have been asking for the last three years to be provided with water and connected to the grid without success.

They say they have to walk about 8km to get to the nearest tap.

Bayland is in Ward 52 in Despatch.

Community leader Christian Velaphi, adviser to the informal settlement’s committee, said the committee had been begging for water, electricity and roads for years.

They had decided to let residents voice their frustration themselves, he said.

“For years, the committee of Bayland has been communicating with [the municipality] but no services are delivered.

“When residents elect a committee yet their frustrations aren’t heard, they fight with the committee.

“They are now protesting because they’re tired of waiting,” Velaphi said.

He said the settlement was inaccessible to police and emergency service vehicles because there were no roads leading to the shacks.

“Just last week, two women gave birth here without any professional help because we can’t get transport to take them to hospital and we don’t even have a clinic here,” he said.

The residents protested outside the City Hall until Bhanga addressed them.

After the protesters dispersed, Bhanga told The Herald he would look into the residents’ grievances.

“I will call a meeting of all service departments — roads, electricity, water and human settlements — to discuss what can be done to provide services to all the existing informal settlements in the city,” he said.

The meeting will be held next week.

Bhanga said that on March 31, he would table an item requesting the council to allow the human settlements department to stop land invasions in the city.

“When I was an MMC [mayoral committee member] in 2017, the council took a resolution that [human settlements] must not be able to stop invasions [without the council’s green light],” Bhanga said.

Velaphi said the community would only be satisfied once action was taken.

