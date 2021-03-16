Witness tells of assaults before murder of Airport Valley woman

A relative of slain Andiswa Tose claimed he had been drinking with the alleged assailant in the days leading up to the murder and had witnessed a number of physical altercations between the two.



Nkosifikile Petu, who considered himself to be a brother to Tose, told the high court in Gqeberha that he had met Mawethu Dyantyi, 38, through Tose ...

