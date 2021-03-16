News

Students return to studies as NMU protests end

By Zamandulo Malonde and Simtembile Mgidi - 16 March 2021

It was back to business at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday after fruitful meetings between student leaders and the university management on Monday.

The university's student leaders barricaded the entrance to NMU's south campus on Monday morning, responding to the SA Union of Students’ call for a national shutdown...

