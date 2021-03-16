SMMEs call for Mabuyane to intervene in housing contract row
Small businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay have vowed to get Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to intervene in the impasse between them and mayor Nqaba Bhanga on a R46m housing project.
About 40 SMME owners sang and demanded Bhanga’s attention behind the Gqeberha City Hall on Tuesday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.