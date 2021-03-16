Roland Williams out of jail after only two months
Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal communications director Roland Williams has been released on bail, just two months into his four-year prison term for fraud.
His wife, Shahnaz, said she had also learnt a hard lesson while the father of her children was in prison — the importance of being financially independent...
