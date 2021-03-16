Primary school principal suspended for 'lowering pupil into pit toilet' to retrieve dropped cellphone

A primary school principal who allegedly lowered an 11-year-old pupil into a pit toilet to search for a dropped smartphone — leaving the child covered in faeces — has been suspended.

The Eastern Cape education department said it had learnt “with shame the ill-treatment” of the pupil and others who were allegedly instructed to search for the phone.

“Upon learning about this, and having discussed this with all sections of the department, we have served the principal with a letter of suspension, pending investigation on the matter,” the department said in a statement.

“Second, as the department we have dispatched our labour relations officials to investigate the matter with tight and strict deadlines for a report back.”