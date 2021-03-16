IPTS fraud case on hold after fallout between Wessels and advocate

PREMIUM

The multimillion-rand fraud case involving Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) has witnessed a bitter falling out between alleged fraudster Andrea Wessels and her defence advocate, Terry Price SC.



Wessels was notably unhappy during her appearance in the city’s commercial crimes court on Monday, where she expressed her suspicions that her advocate had prioritised her co-accused’s needs over her own...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.