Help needed to find missing Gqeberha woman

By Riaan Marais - 16 March 2021
Katherine Fouché has been missing since Monday morning.
A woman went missing from her home in Gqeberha’s western suburbs on Monday morning.

Katherine Fouché was last seen at her home at 7am, and has not been in contact with her family since.

She was reported missing at the Kabega Park police station.

Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts can contact Louis Fouché on 072-052-3390 or Eddie Hall on 081-730-2926.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

