News

Grassroots conservation initiative in Baviaanskloof

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 16 March 2021

Farmers in the Baviaanskloof are hoping the grass on their side of the fence will soon be much greener, as their ongoing environmental rehabilitation programmes were given a leg-up by some much-needed rainfall last week.

Scattered showers brought up to 70mm of rain to parts of the World Heritage Site, prompting conservation workers to sow grass seeds across hectares of farmland set aside for conservation, erosion prevention and rehabilitation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X