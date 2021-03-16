Grassroots conservation initiative in Baviaanskloof
Farmers in the Baviaanskloof are hoping the grass on their side of the fence will soon be much greener, as their ongoing environmental rehabilitation programmes were given a leg-up by some much-needed rainfall last week.
Scattered showers brought up to 70mm of rain to parts of the World Heritage Site, prompting conservation workers to sow grass seeds across hectares of farmland set aside for conservation, erosion prevention and rehabilitation...
