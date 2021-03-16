Early B to build car from scratch — on TV

Rapper gets to live out his other passion in new Kyknet series

PREMIUM

Gqeberha-born musician Earl “Early B” Swartz has temporarily traded in his microphone for mechanical equipment.



Synonymous with upbeat Afrikaans rap music, he will later in 2021 grace television screens in a new series which will see him take on the challenge of building a car from scratch...

