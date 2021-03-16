Early B to build car from scratch — on TV
Rapper gets to live out his other passion in new Kyknet series
Gqeberha-born musician Earl “Early B” Swartz has temporarily traded in his microphone for mechanical equipment.
Synonymous with upbeat Afrikaans rap music, he will later in 2021 grace television screens in a new series which will see him take on the challenge of building a car from scratch...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.