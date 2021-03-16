Driver of Polo killed in head-on collision with truck near Gamtoos

A man driving a Volkswagen Polo died in a horrific head-on collision with a truck on the N2 near Gamtoos on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 8am, on the downhill heading towards the Gamtoos River bridge.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the Polo’s driver died on impact, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

A case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

The front half of the Polo was completely destroyed.

The truck, which overturned on the side of the road, was also extensively damaged.

Officials at the scene said initial reports indicated that one of the vehicles may have been on the wrong side of the road, possibly to overtake another vehicle.

Investigations into what exactly caused the accident are still under way.

The name of the deceased has not been released as his next of kin still need to be notified.

