News

Dreams of dentistry closer to reality for Walmer township teen

Yamkela Mazomba thanks sisters and teacher for helping put her on the road to success

PREMIUM
By Tremaine van Aardt and Simtembile Mgidi - 16 March 2021

Despite growing up in a child-headed household, a Walmer township teenager managed to secure her spot to study dentistry at the University of the Western Cape, after achieving distinctions in both mathematics and science.

Speaking from her Cape Town campus flat on Monday, Yamkela Mazomba, 17, said had it not been for her older sisters sacrificing their dreams she would not have had the opportunity to achieve hers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X