Dreams of dentistry closer to reality for Walmer township teen

Yamkela Mazomba thanks sisters and teacher for helping put her on the road to success

PREMIUM

Despite growing up in a child-headed household, a Walmer township teenager managed to secure her spot to study dentistry at the University of the Western Cape, after achieving distinctions in both mathematics and science.



Speaking from her Cape Town campus flat on Monday, Yamkela Mazomba, 17, said had it not been for her older sisters sacrificing their dreams she would not have had the opportunity to achieve hers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.