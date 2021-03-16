Channel your inner Irish on St Patrick’s Day

Gqeberha may be thousands of kilometres from Ireland, but green beer and Guinness stew can still be expected on the menu this St Patrick’s Day.

The day is dedicated to the patron saint of Ireland and is often celebrated in Nelson Mandela Bay, where there is a large Irish community — or a large drinking community.

Festivities galore have been lined up for Wednesday.

Traditionally a day of feasting on food and one or three — or more — drinks, it dates back to the year 1198.

Channel the Emerald Isle and its most famed holiday by stopping off at traditional Irish pub Barney’s Tavern along the beachfront or Barney’s Willow Road on Circular Drive.

In Ireland, celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, and the wearing of green attire.

And while many are expected to dress up in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, in Ireland, if you don’t comply, you risk getting pinched.

At Barney’s there will be specials galore on Irish coffee and Shamrock milkshakes.

Food specials include an Irish breakfast and Guinness beef pie.

Special green-coloured beer will also be poured, in keeping with the colour associated with the day.

Craig Mittens, co-owner of both pubs, said they had been celebrating St Patrick’s Day since last week.

“It comes to an end on March 26,” he said.

“We have Guinness draught on tap straight from Ireland.

“The black stuff is pouring well and comes with great promotions.”

Mulligan’s Pub & Grill in South End is also getting into the swing of things for St Paddy’s Day with a touch of SA flavour.

The Cave Dwellers owner Mark Janse Van Rensburg said there were good bar specials along with tasty food on offer — and a whole lot of celebrations.

“If you don't like our food, bring your own to braai,” he said.

“We will have a lot of bar specials to celebrate.

Janse Van Rensburg said there would be green drinks, food and outfits for those looking to celebrate all there is to love about Ireland.

HeraldLIVE