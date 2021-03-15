Sky’s the limit for KwaNobuhle brainbox

Sibulele Solilo studying medicine at Stellenbosch after acing eight distinctions in matric

Preparation, hard work and sacrifice culminated in a KwaNobuhle teenager being a step closer to his dream of become a forensic pathologist after he achieved eight distinctions and subsequently moving from the streets of his township to the corridors of Stellenbosch University.



Sibulele Solilo, 18, is now studying medicine at Stellenbosch University, with plans to become a forensic pathologist...

