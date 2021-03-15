Schools poster design competition shines light on poisons
Raise your voice and give a hoot for the owls.
That is the call behind a new competition for Gqeberha school pupils of all ages which launched today to coincide with Poisons Awareness Week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.