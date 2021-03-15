Gqeberha mob justice suspect’s case postponed
The case of a 31-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with the kidnap and murder of two brothers, has been postponed.
The brothers Onele, 22, and Limnandi Msizi, 23, were killed in an alleged mob-justice attack in Motherwell NU8 on February 20 after they were accused of stealing metal roof sheeting...
