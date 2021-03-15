Nationwide protests reach NMU campuses

The entrances to Nelson Mandela University's South and North campuses were blocked off by protesting students early on Monday morning.

This comes as the SA Union of Students (SAUS) called for all 26 universities across the country to be shut down from Monday.

The union is demanding that all students be allowed to register and graduate irrespective of the debt they owe the university.

A bus arrived at the campus at about 7am to offload about 50 students who then joined in on the protest action.

This is a developing story.

