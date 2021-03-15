News

Hard work reaps rewards for newly qualified early childhood development practitioners

By Herald Reporter - 15 March 2021

A cohort of Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners recently received their national diploma certificates at a graduation ceremony at the Thornhill Combined School.

And while they might be ones receiving the praise, the group of 19 graduates all agreed that their pupils were sometimes the better teachers...

