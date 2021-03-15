Another e-hailing taxi driver hijacked and shot in Gqeberha
Gqeberha police are on the hunt for two suspects after an e-hailing taxi driver was hijacked and shot in Zwide at the weekend.
The incident comes just three weeks after a specialised task team was established to investigate violence against e-hailing taxi drivers in New Brighton after the much-publicised murder of driver Garrison Snayers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.