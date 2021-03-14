Lorraine resident arrested in drug bust
A 65-year-old Lorraine resident is one of two alleged drug dealers arrested in separate incidents at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 7pm on Saturday, a joint operation was conducted by SAPS Walmer Crime Prevention, the K9 unit and Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch at a suspected drug dealer’s house in Lorraine...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.