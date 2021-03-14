Lorraine resident arrested in drug bust

A 65-year-old Lorraine resident is one of two alleged drug dealers arrested in separate incidents at the weekend.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 7pm on Saturday, a joint operation was conducted by SAPS Walmer Crime Prevention, the K9 unit and Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch at a suspected drug dealer’s house in Lorraine...

