News

Two men bust for huge abalone haul, forfeit Land Rover to the state

Philani Nombembe Journalist 13 March 2021
Two men have entered into a plea and sentencing agreement after they were arrested for possession of R1.3m worth of abalone.
Two men have entered into a plea and sentencing agreement after they were arrested for possession of R1.3m worth of abalone.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Two men bust over poached abalone worth R1.3m have admitted their crimes.  

Muhammed Abdikadur Hussein, 28, and Yue Zuang Chen, 29, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. The were sentenced in the Khayelitsha priority court on Friday.

They faced charges related to the possession of abalone, contravention of the Immigration Act and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Hussein was fined R100,000 and handed a 12-month prison sentence which was suspended for five years.

Chen was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act, nine of which were suspended. He was also handed a six-month sentence for being in SA illegally. The sentences will run concurrently.

 “Therefore, Chen will effectively serve nine months' direct imprisonment. Additionally, the Land Rover that was seized and used to transport abalone is forfeited to the state,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X