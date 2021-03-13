Two men bust for huge abalone haul, forfeit Land Rover to the state

Two men bust over poached abalone worth R1.3m have admitted their crimes.

Muhammed Abdikadur Hussein, 28, and Yue Zuang Chen, 29, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. The were sentenced in the Khayelitsha priority court on Friday.

They faced charges related to the possession of abalone, contravention of the Immigration Act and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Hussein was fined R100,000 and handed a 12-month prison sentence which was suspended for five years.

Chen was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act, nine of which were suspended. He was also handed a six-month sentence for being in SA illegally. The sentences will run concurrently.

“Therefore, Chen will effectively serve nine months' direct imprisonment. Additionally, the Land Rover that was seized and used to transport abalone is forfeited to the state,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE