SA recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths in 24 hours
Another 1,225 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
This means that there have been 1,526,873 confirmed cases and 51,179 fatalities across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.
Confirmation of the new infections came from 24,133 tests, at a positivity rate of 5.07%.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 25 were in Gauteng, 17 in Limpopo, 12 in the Northern Cape, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Free State and three in the Western Cape. No deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the North West.
To date, 1,449,654 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 94.8%.
Mkhize also reported that 145,215 health-care workers had been vaccinated by 6.30pm on Friday.
TimesLIVE
