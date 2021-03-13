SA recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths in 24 hours

Another 1,225 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

This means that there have been 1,526,873 confirmed cases and 51,179 fatalities across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

Confirmation of the new infections came from 24,133 tests, at a positivity rate of 5.07%.