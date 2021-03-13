Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court papers reveal

The American disputed the urgency of the matter and maintained it should be heard in a magistrate’s court. He said neighbours, including Bezuidenhout, were campaigning to destroy his business and “possibly to have me deported”.

According to Blom’s affidavit, an altercation occurred in November 2019 when a truck delivering stock to On the Rocks was unable to park in the loading zone outside the restaurant because it was occupied by a vehicle belonging to one of Pinard’s guests.

When the truck parked in front of the restaurant, Finley was annoyed and took two bottles of red wine from the delivery staff, telling them “Andre (Bezuidenhout), would need to pay for them”, said Blom.

On the Rocks general manager Wayne Swanepoel called the police, who retrieved the wine and returned it.