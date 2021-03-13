Gauteng police recover more than 10 illegal firearms in 24 hours

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies recovered more than 10 illegal firearms in the past 24 hours in different parts of the province.

According to SAPS spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele, this is in line with their efforts to recover illegal weapons used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said they also recovered over 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

In Atteridgeville, Makhubele said a multidisciplinary team comprising the Tshwane TRT, Ekurhuleni TRT and Gauteng traffic police recovered three unlicensed firearms during a raid in connection with four suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said members of the crime prevention unit in Boksburg also recovered two unlicensed firearms in a taxi and arrested three suspects during a stop-and-search operation.

In Ekurhuleni, he said police followed up on information about a man driving a Toyota Corolla and in possession of unlicensed firearms.

“The man was observed entering a car with the same description, and police intercepted the vehicle and found him in possession of two unlicensed firearms and a toy gun. Further investigation positively linked the Toyota Corolla of the suspect with a motor theft case reported at Tembisa police station,” he said.

Makhubele said two unlicensed firearms were also recovered during the arrest of three suspects in Johannesburg and in another incident, one shotgun was recovered in Diepkloof Zone 4 by metro police officers.

In a separate case, Makhubele said deputy provincial commissioner in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni and West Rand district commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana led operation “O Kae Molao” in Bekkersdal on Thursday, where they were joined by provincial police management and senior officers from the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.