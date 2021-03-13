Apartheid 'Dr Death' Wouter Basson faces new hearing at medical regulator

After years of legal wrangling between the Health Professions Council of SA and Dr Wouter Basson, the medical regulator is planning a fresh hearing for the apartheid-era chemical warfare specialist.

Last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed the council's efforts to sustain a finding of unprofessional conduct against Basson.

But on Friday the HPCSA confirmed that Basson, dubbed “Dr Death” for his role in service of the apartheid government, will face a new inquiry.

Council spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the chairperson of the medical and dental professions board, Prof Solly Rataemane, still needed to establish the committee before Basson can be recharged.

“For now, the HPCSA cannot disclose the charges as this still needs to be communicated with the respondent ... in this case being Dr Wouter Basson. The HPCSA cannot pre-empt the outcome of the proceedings.”