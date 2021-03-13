News

65 'abalone poachers' bust in Table Mountain National Park this week

Philani Nombembe Journalist 13 March 2021
Some of the alleged abalone poachers who were arrested during a joint operation in February.
Some of the alleged abalone poachers who were arrested during a joint operation in February.
Image: Supplied

A joint operation between police, City of Cape Town law enforcement units and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers netted 65 abalone poachers this week.

According to TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen, the poachers were bust on Thursday night. Van Rooyen said the teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the marine protected areas of  the nature reserve “to fight against poaching that threatens the marine resources”.

Two other joint operations in January and February resulted in 23 arrests. One rubber duck was confiscated in January.

“We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town marine law enforcement unit and SAPS. Sharing of resources among law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in tackling poaching, more especially in identified poaching hotspots areas. Working together we can achieve more,” said Van Rooyen.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X