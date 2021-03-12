Suspected robber shot dead on N2 freeway

A man, estimated to be 23, was shot dead during an alleged attempted hijacking on the N2 freeway near the Kempston Road off-ramp on Friday morning.

According to a police statement, the suspect was allegedly shot by a 34-year-old man after attempting to rob him and his friend.

The 34-year-old had been helping his friend, a 40-year-old man, whose car had broken down on the freeway at about 8.30am.

“While they were busy sorting out the vehicle, an unknown male approached them.

“He asked them for R5 and when they said they didn’t have any money, he walked away,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The suspect returned and allegedly pointed a firearm, demanding the keys to the vehicle, cellphones and a wallet from the two men.

The 34-year-old allegedly shot at the unknown suspect, fatally wounding him in his chest.

It was later established that the suspect’s firearm was a replica gun.

Algoa Park detectives are investigating cases of attempted hijacking, attempted robbery and murder.

Police have warned motorists not to stop on the freeway, especially between the Uitenhage and Kempston Road turn-offs.

“Should it be absolutely necessary to stall on that stretch of freeway due to mechanical problems, drivers are advised to abandon their vehicle and walk away while waiting for roadside assistance.

“This is a hotspot for robberies and vehicle hijackings,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE