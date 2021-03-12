Bump in the road for Bay online booking system

Long queues still await motor licence applicants despite process going digital

PREMIUM

Even if you book via Nelson Mandela Bay’s new online system, you will still likely spend half your day queuing at the Gqeberha licence testing centre.



The Herald tested the system — now in its second week of operation — but found it has a long way to go in terms of efficiency as long queues remain the order of the day at the Korsten centre...

