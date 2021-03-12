News

Bump in the road for Bay online booking system

Long queues still await motor licence applicants despite process going digital

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 12 March 2021

Even if you book via Nelson Mandela Bay’s new online system, you will still likely spend half your day queuing at the Gqeberha licence testing centre.

The Herald tested the system — now in its second week of operation — but found it has a long way to go in terms of efficiency as long queues  remain the order of the day at the Korsten centre...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X