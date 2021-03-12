Africans slam rich nations for blocking access to generic Covid-19 vaccines

Charities in Africa slammed rich nations on Thursday for blocking efforts to waive patents for Covid-19 vaccines, saying this would prolong the pandemic for years in poorer nations and push millions across the continent deeper into poverty.

More than 40 charities, including Amnesty International and Christian Aid, said Wednesday's move by Western nations to prevent generic or other manufacturers making more vaccines in poorer nations was "an affront on people's right to healthcare."

Peter Kamalingin, Oxfam International's Africa director, said sub-Saharan Africa - 14% of the global population - had received only 0.2% of 300 million vaccine doses administered worldwide.

"Ensuring every African can get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine ... is the most effective way to save lives and livelihoods, keep our children in school, reduce unemployment rates and re-open our economies," he told a news conference.

"Without it, gains made by African countries on issues of food security, democratic governance, gender justice and women's rights will be reversed completely."

Richer members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) blocked a push by some 80 developing countries - led by India and South Africa - to waive its Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement rules on patents.

The move sent a message that African lives were less important than those of people in rich nations, Kamalingin said.