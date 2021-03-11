Woman dragged from bed and viciously stabbed, court hears

After dragging her from her suspected lover’s bed, Andiswa Tose’s irate boyfriend launched a vicious attack in which she was stabbed several times, the high court in Gqeberha heard on Wednesday.



Disturbing details of how Tose, 35, was slain in September 2019 emerged as several state witnesses testified...

