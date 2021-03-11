Wits student debt is R1bn: vice-chancellor

Vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University Prof Zeblon Vilakazi says the issue of student funding is a national, system-wide issue which the university cannot solve alone.

“The state and other social actors have a critical role to play in resolving this crisis. We need an urgent national debate on this crisis and our students need long-term, definitive solutions to funding higher education,” Vilakazi said.

“It is worrying that student debt amounts to approximately R1bn now, almost double what it was at the end of 2017.”

Vilakazi said Wits remained committed to assisting as many academically talented students as possible to register, “within the possibilities of the resources that we have available”.

“We have to ensure that the university remains financially sustainable and that we continue to offer quality higher education.

“It is not true that Wits has excluded 6,000 to 8,000 students,” said Vilakazi.