WATCH | East Cape chef gets No 1 rating from Cyril

Eastern Cape chef Khaya Kepe has even managed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mouth watering over her range of ready-made meals.



The food ambassador thought her relatives were pranking her when the family WhatsApp group showed a clip of Ramaphosa praising her ingenuity and creativity on Tuesday...

