Walmer pupils walk tall in new school shoes
Pupils from Walmer Primary School were smiling from ear to ear when 100 of them received brand new school shoes on Wednesday.
Employees of Glendore Sand and Stone visited the school and, with the help of the principal and teachers, identified the pupils most in need of a new pair of shoes...
