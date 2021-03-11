Uproar after Bay pupil kicked out of class for wearing traditional attire
A pupil at a Nelson Mandela Bay school was kicked out of class this week because the traditional beads and doek she was wearing were not part of the school uniform.
The grade 9 pupil underwent an initiation ceremony at the weekend to become a sangoma and returned to Mfesane High School in Motherwell on Tuesday...
