Uproar after Bay pupil kicked out of class for wearing traditional attire

PREMIUM

A pupil at a Nelson Mandela Bay school was kicked out of class this week because the traditional beads and doek she was wearing were not part of the school uniform.



The grade 9 pupil underwent an initiation ceremony at the weekend to become a sangoma and returned to Mfesane High School in Motherwell on Tuesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.