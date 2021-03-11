Truck hijackings at a new high in province
Road freight and trucking companies have been urged to keep their cargo safe and to implement stringent security protocols as their loads are become increasingly attractive to criminals in the Eastern Cape.
While the number of truck hijackings across SA had stabilised over the past five years, crime statistics for the past decade showed that the Eastern Cape had seen a steady increase, with the latest figures hitting the highest mark to date...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.