Truck hijackings at a new high in province

Road freight and trucking companies have been urged to keep their cargo safe and to implement stringent security protocols as their loads are become increasingly attractive to criminals in the Eastern Cape.



While the number of truck hijackings across SA had stabilised over the past five years, crime statistics for the past decade showed that the Eastern Cape had seen a steady increase, with the latest figures hitting the highest mark to date...

