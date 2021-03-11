Ports authority urged to retain manganese farm and jobs at all costs

Stakeholder session discusses economic benefits of move to Ngqura

Whatever happens, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) needs to ensure it retains the manganese farm in Nelson Mandela Bay, retain the associated jobs and possibly expand on it as plans to relocate the farm to the Port of Ngqura commence.



This was the word from Eastern Cape Maritime Business Chamber chair Unathi Sonti during Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s breakfast stakeholder session on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.