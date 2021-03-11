Nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that there were also 109 Covid-19 related deaths in the same period. Of these, 52 were in Gauteng, 17 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 were in the Western Cape, 11 were in the Free State, eight were in the Northern Cape, four were in Limpopo and two were in Mpumalanga. There were no new deaths recorded in the Western Cape or the North West.

In total, said Mkhize, 51,015 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded across SA.

To date, 1,445,979 recoveries have been reported, at a recovery rate of 94.8%.

Mkhize said 128,887 health-care workers had been vaccinated as of 6.30pm on Wednesday.

