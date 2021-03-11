Metro on anti-rabies vaccination drive in Wells Estate

Campaign comes after resident bitten by stray dog tests positive for deadly disease

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality embarked on an anti-rabies vaccination drive in Wells Estate this week after a resident who was bitten by a stray dog tested positive for the disease.



According to the metro, two dogs from Wells Estate have tested positive for rabies...

