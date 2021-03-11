Livingstone doctors, senior staff celebrate getting their vaccinations
It was giggles and jokes all-round as Livingstone Hospital celebrated a milestone this week — all doctors and senior staff at the facility have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
The health-care workers from the intensive care and renal unit celebrated the milestone and encouraged colleagues and the public to get vaccinated when the time came...
