'It wasn't Gupta money, burial society members gave me cash': Brian Molefe

Brian Molefe admitted on Wednesday that, from time to time while still at Transnet, he would send his driver and protector to deposit some cash at the bank.

However, the money was from a burial society of which he was the treasurer, Molefe told the Zondo commission on Wednesday.

He was under the spotlight from evidence previously led by his former protector, named Witness 1, about incidents in which he allegedly saw Molefe carrying large sums of money.

The former driver had told the commission that Molefe, during working hours while busy at Transnet head office at the Carlton Centre, would send him to banks to deposit money.

The inference of where the money came from, according to the protector, was the Gupta residence where he alleged Molefe had gone several times only to come out with a sports bag that appeared to be loaded.