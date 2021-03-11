Ipid identifies bystander shot during Wits protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has identified the man killed on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits students in Johannesburg.

He was Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The directorate said the investigation team was working around the clock processing evidence gathered at the crime scene.

During the preliminary investigation Ipid collected numerous witness statements and confiscated firearms for ballistic analysis.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death would be conducted.

“Family liaison has started and the investigation continues. It is alleged that the young man who is a civilian, who was not part of the protest, had just left the doctor's rooms when he was allegedly shot by the police officers,” she said.

Ntumba's wife said on Thursday that she was not in a position to comment. “For now we would like to give it some time,” she told TimesLIVE.