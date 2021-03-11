Heather sets eyes on ringing the bell of no pain

PE teen makes heartening progress in neurologic treatment for rare condition at US clinic

PREMIUM

For the first time in three years, Gqeberha teen Heather Botha can put her feet in water without screaming out in pain.



Her road to any sort of a normal life has been miraculous as she receives treatment at the Spero Clinic in the US for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare condition characterised by a continuous and spontaneous regional pain...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.