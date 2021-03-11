Court was not properly constituted so convicted murderer walks free

A man who has been in jail for more than eight years after being convicted of murder has had his conviction and sentence set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The court took this decision after it agreed with Edward Mntambo that when he was charged in court with murder, he was not afforded an opportunity — as provided for in law — to choose whether the magistrate should sit with or without assessors.

The SCA said this failure meant the court was not properly constituted and this was a fatal misdirection by the magistrate which annulled the proceedings.

It ordered the immediate release of Mntambo.

Mntambo was found guilty of murder by the Verulam regional court in September 2012 and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

The regional court and the high court in Pietermaritzburg refused Mntambo leave to appeal in September 2012 and May 2013.