Bhisho to spend R124m on infrastructure for Coega perlemoen and finfish project

Bay aquaculture jobs bonanza

The Eastern Cape government will spend almost R124m on opening the first 100 hectares of Coega’s aquaculture development zone, a project that is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the coming months.



The economic windfall could not come at a better time for the region as it continues to battle the fallout from Covid-19 as well as rampant unemployment.

