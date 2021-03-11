65 Eastern Cape matric candidates head to court amid cheating claims

PREMIUM

Sixty-five pupils at Butterworth Revival Christian School have filed an urgent application with the Bhisho high court in an attempt to force the provincial education department to release their matric certificates.



The results were withheld after allegations that the pupils were involved in cheating during the December 2020 examination...

