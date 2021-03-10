News

Warning as Covid-19 cases on the rise in Nelson Mandela Bay region

By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 March 2021

The number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased 100% in the last seven days.

This is according to Bay district health boss Darlene de Vos, who gave a presentation during a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday at the Gqeberha City Hall...

