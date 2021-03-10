Warning as Covid-19 cases on the rise in Nelson Mandela Bay region
The number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased 100% in the last seven days.
This is according to Bay district health boss Darlene de Vos, who gave a presentation during a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday at the Gqeberha City Hall...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.