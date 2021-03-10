Tributes pour in for top Tsitsikamma fire-spotter pilot

Limpopo command and control airman, who spent years on the front line of some of the Eastern Cape's worst blazes, dies tragically in Limpopo crash

PREMIUM

At a certain point, spotter pilot Siem “Bravo One” Venter could be heard calling over the comms that he was losing vision.



That was the last his colleagues heard from him...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.