Tributes pour in for top Tsitsikamma fire-spotter pilot

Limpopo command and control airman, who spent years on the front line of some of the Eastern Cape's worst blazes, dies tragically in Limpopo crash

By Guy Rogers - 10 March 2021

At a certain point, spotter pilot Siem “Bravo One” Venter could be heard calling over the comms that he was losing vision.

That was the last his colleagues heard from him...

