Rebuilding children’s faith in Gqeberha police

Instilling faith in the police in children who have been victims of abuse and neglect is no small task, but officers from the Humewood police station were up to the challenge and visited Protea Primary School in Forest Hill on Tuesday.

A small team of officers, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Bayden Benjamin from the Humewood visible policing unit, visited the school for pupils with special needs.

The aim was to bring hope and encouragement to pupils from troubled backgrounds.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said most of the pupils at the school were victims of physical neglect and sexual abuse.

“Some display uncontrollable behaviour, and some have had run-ins with law enforcement.

“Due to these circumstances, they tend to lose faith in the justice system and often don’t trust the police officers,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“However, one of the priorities in the SAPS is the safety of the children within our communities.

“That is why programmes like this are crucial.”

The pupils were informed of their rights as children, specifically their right to be protected and the role the police play in protecting them.

HeraldLIVE