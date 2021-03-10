Push for health and education to speed up SMME payments

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will be paying special attention to the health and education departments’ payment turnaround time for businesses.

This, he said, would ensure the two departments speed up paying unpaid invoices.

Mvoko addressed the issue of speeding up the department’s turnaround times when tabling his 2021/2022 budget in Bhisho on Wednesday.

He said the Have-I-Been-Paid (HIBP) online system for service providers to query their outstanding invoices had already improved the situation in many other departments.

“It is showing positive signs.

“Since the rollout, and other interventions, we have reduced the average turnaround time for the payment of service providers to 14 days.

“But we are paying special attention to the departments of health and education to improve their turnaround times,” Mvoko said.

The Herald reported on March 4 that the Eastern Cape government owed businesses more than R2bn.

This was according to DA MPL Kobus Botha.

The amount is in unpaid invoices owed for more than 30 days.

Botha said provincial departments were not paying suppliers on time, with the department of health the main culprit.

He said that by September there was a total of 11,184 outstanding invoices owed to business in the province.

The health department owes businesses R1.9bn, followed by the department of education with R122m in outstanding invoices older than 30 days.

In the article, Mvoko’s acting spokesperson, Pumelele Godongwana, said: “This issue of payment of SMMEs raised by the DA does not present a new challenge for the province, it’s a challenge that the province is dealing with.

“The premier was right in saying the province is paying within the period of 14 days, on average.

“As at January 31 2021, the invoices submitted are worth R2.6bn, with [the] health [department] accounting for a bigger chunk of that amount, followed by [the] education [department].”

He said some of the administrative problems included disputes around supplier information on invoices, incorrect banking details, disputes on claimed amounts when compared against orders issued and suppliers doing work without an order number.

“But our major challenge on this issue is located within [the] health [department], where they are unable to pay their suppliers on time due to budget unavailability,” Godongwana said.

“The major contributing factor to that effect is medico-legal claims — the litigations that are ordered against the department, which are unplanned and not budgeted for.”

