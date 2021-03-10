Pageant helps woman find beauty in her scars while helping others

A Gqeberha woman who underwent three knee operations that left her scarred never thought it would be possible to become a semi-finalist for a national pageant.



But when Clarisa Annandale, 23, learnt of Mr and Miss Unseen International’s mission to celebrate uniqueness and all body types while making a positive impact, she knew she had found the right platform...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.