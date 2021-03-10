News

Pageant helps woman find beauty in her scars while helping others

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 10 March 2021

A Gqeberha woman who underwent three knee operations that left her scarred never thought it would be possible to become a semi-finalist for a national pageant.

But when Clarisa Annandale, 23, learnt of Mr and Miss Unseen International’s mission to celebrate uniqueness and all body types while making a positive impact, she knew she had found the right platform...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X